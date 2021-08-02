Here’s why Minnie Dlamini-Jones will never show baby Netha’s face on social media

Since the birth of her son, Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been protective of her family’s privacy, including not showing baby Netha’s face on social media. The TV presenter previously revealed to fans that she had recently recovered from Covid-19, and is on the mend.

During a Q&A on Instagram, she also said that her son had contracted the virus, but his symptoms displayed in the form of a fever and cough. When asked by one fan, “When will you show us your baby?” Dlamini-Jones didn’t mince her words and responded with: “When people on the internet stop being mean for no reason.”

Pictures: IG stories Some of her followers took the opportunity to ask her questions they never had the chance to ask before, and she answered honestly. When it came to the cost of her wedding to husband Quinton, Dlamini-Jones admitted that it had cost too much, saying that she wish she had spent the money on a deposit for a house instead.

And when asked how she knew Quinton was “the one”, she said emphatically “he proposed!”. Dlamini-Jones’s brother Khosini Dlamini died in 2019 from a brain aneurysm. The two were very close and his death dealt her an emotional blow.