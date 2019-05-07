Moments after Prince Harry addressed the press with the exciting news of the birth of his first child, Buckingham Palace quietly included subtle nods to the late Princess Diana in their royal baby announcement.
It included brief congratulations from members of the family including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who is staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage.
But eagle-eyed royal watchers were quick to note the inclusion of other family members. Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Earl Spencer were all mentioned - all who are siblings of the late princess.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.
Meghan and Harry are known for including his mother in big milestone moments over the course of their relationship. When announcing their plans to marry, Harry said Diana would've been "over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me, but then would've also probably been best friends with Meghan," Harper's Bazaar reported.
Harry’s memories of his own childhood include very different experiences with his mother and with his father.
Princess Diana’s informality, even in public, scooping him and his brother up into her arms and taking them to theme parks has made a lifelong impression on him.
When the time comes, he’ll want to tell his first-born, and any who follow, all about the wonderful grandmother they never knew.