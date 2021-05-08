How do you spell that? Give your baby a name that they can actually live with

Now that you’re pregnant and eagerly awaiting your bundle of joy, have you thought about a name for your baby yet?

Selecting a name for your child can be daunting.

For some parents it’s easy, while there are others who still struggle to decide on a name way after the baby’s birth. It’s even more challenging for parents who opt to not find out the sex of the baby or those expecting multiples.

Here’s what to consider when trying to find the perfect name for your baby:

Avoid trending names

Just because you’re a Game of Thrones fan, it doesn’t make it okay to name your daughter Sansa or Khaleesi. Can you image them trying to explain that to their classmates?

Will that trendy name you give your child today still be as cool as you think it is 10 years down the line? Tempted to change the spelling of the name to make it more trendy? Don’t! Changing the spelling of Cindy to Cindee/Cindie is so unnecessary. Your child constantly be having to say, “It’s Cindee with an ’ee’, not a ’y’”.

So often, parents want to give their children unique names but it can easily go from different to ridiculous! Elon Musk is a perfect example of this. His youngest son’s name is X Æ A-12. How does one even pronounce that?

Possible nicknames

Whether it’s intentional or not, kids can be so cruel. Once your child starts school, you’ll soon realise that the name Regina might not have been the best choice. Nobody wants their little girl to be called Vegina!

Pronunciation

When a person has to repeatedly ask your child: “How do I pronounce that?” you’ve already burdened them with having to constantly correct people and eventually just give up, leaving people to pronounce their name any which way.

Take note of the initials

Frederick Charles Kent might sound lovely but his initials F.C.K might not be as cool. When your child one day needs to initial documents, the last thing Amy Sarah Stevens wants to write is A.S.S.

Keep is simple and safe

Classic names like Beth and John have stood the test of time and will remain to do so! Family names are often carried down from one generation to the next. So that might be something to consider. Take the time to research the meaning of a name.

If you’re looking for inspiration or trying to avoid possible trending names, here’s a list of 10 most popular names at the moment:

Girls

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

Charlotte

Isabella

Mia

Luna

Evelyn

