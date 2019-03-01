Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge is seen on a walkabout outside the Braid Centre in Ballymena. Picture: Reuters

London - The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted that she was feeling a little broody after meeting a baby on an official visit. But she said that husband Prince William might not be quite so keen to add to the couple’s family.

Kate – mother to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and Prince Louis, almost one – was enchanted by her encounter with a five-month-old boy during a walkabout in Ballymena, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

Cooing at little James Barr, she told his father, Alan: "He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody."

Continuing to gush, the duchess, 37, added: "You’re a very sweet little boy. Oh, he’s so diddy."

Barr asked cheekily: "Baby number four?" The duchess replied with a laugh: "I think William would be a little worried."

Friends have previously said that Kate would happily have a fourth child, but William has – for the time being at least – vowed not to have any more. Kate, wearing a distinctive blue Mulberry coat with cape shoulders, and William were greeted by hundreds of cheering well-wishers on the second of their two days in Northern Ireland.

Daily Mail