It’s a boy for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to another baby boy. The 36-year-old health and wellness expert has revealed she and her husband Alec Baldwin have become parents to their fifth child together, after they welcomed their fourth son on Tuesday. Posting a picture of the couple with their bundle of joy, Hilaria wrote on Instagram: “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name (sic)” The as-yet-unnamed new arrival comes as the fifth for Hilaria and Alec, who already have Carmen, six, Rafael, five, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, two, together. View this post on Instagram We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Sep 9, 2020 at 7:08am PDT The son is the sixth child for ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Alec, who also has daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Meanwhile, the new baby also comes after Hilaria previously suffered two miscarriages in the space of a year, after losing babies in April and November last year.

She wrote on Instagram at the time of her second miscarriage: “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. … I told Carmen that this baby isn’t going to come after all, but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. (sic)”

And the couple may even try for a sixth baby, as they have previously said they’re determined to give eldest child Carmen a little sister.

The ‘Living Clearly Method’ author recently said she and Alec will stop having kids “eventually”, but hinted that time has not come yet.

She said: "Eventually we will stop.

“The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love.

"They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realise you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more and more."