J Balvin is a dad

J. Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have welcomed their first child into the world. The “Mi Gente” singer's partner Valentina Ferrer - who he has been dating since 2017 - revealed on Thursday that they had welcomed their baby into the world earlier this week and she hailed her bond with the tot to be the "best love".

Valentina shared a black and white photo of herself holding the baby's foot on her Instagram account along with the caption: “4 days of the best Love [heart emojis] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by VALENTINA (@valentinaferrer) Valentina's caption suggested she gave birth on 27 June, and on that day, the 36-year-old singer cryptically tweeted, "Querido Rio", which translates as "My dear Rio", which has left fans speculating that is what they have named their baby.

Hola! magazine had previously reported Valentina has referred to the unborn tot as a "him", who they would name Rio. The couple announced their baby news in April in a cover interview for Vogue Mexico magazine. Sharing the cover on Instagram at the time, Valentina wrote: “Se va agrandado la familial", which translates to "The family is growing".

In the interview for the magazine, the former Miss Argentina admitted she "couldn't believe it" when she found out she was pregnant. She said: “After quarantine, I said: ‘This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby’s moment.’

“I did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone. I did three tests in a row because I couldn’t believe it.” And the 27-year-old beauty recalled how her partner "froze" when she told him the news. She continued: “He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen. I told him in person, but that’s how he reacted.”