Just when you think things couldn’t get weirder, Grimes and Elon Musk just renamed their daughter’s name

Grimes and Elon Musk were stopped from renaming their daughter ?. The couple welcomed Exa Dark Sideræl Musk into the world via surrogate in December, 2021 but the 35-year-old singer has revealed they have now changed the tot’s name to Y or Why, because they were not allowed to use the question mark symbol.

After sharing side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter in matching red outfits, Grimes responded to one fan’s comment on the tot and tweeted: “She’s Y now or ”Why?“ or just “?” (But the government won’t recognise that). Curiosity, the eternal question… and such. (sic)“ The “Genesis” singer – who also has a 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, with Musk– previously explained her daughter’s unique name by describing how Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark Universe represents “the unknown”. She told Vanity Fair magazine: “People fear it, but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.”

Grimes described Sideræl as the “more elven” spelling of “sidereal” – which she defined as “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time”. The name is also a nod to the star’s favourite “Lord of the Rings” character, Galadriel. Shortly after the article was published, Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – admitted she expected to change her daughter’s name.

She tweeted: “2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not ‘reveal all’ haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. And didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter, so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private a life as possible (sic).”