K Naomi’s heart-warming love letter to her baby girl

Model and TV presenter Keitumetse Phakathi, known as K Naomi, took to her personal Instagram page to pen a cute love note to her baby girl and we are here for it. Newly-wed and new mom K Naomi has been sharing snaps of her wedding on March 20.

Their big day was attended by her celebrity friends.The guests included Basetsana Kumalo, Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko, Denise Zimba, Melody Molale, Lasizwe Dambuza, and many others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Naomi Phakathi (@knaomin) She reminisced about the wonderful time she had when she said “I do” to Tshepo Phakathi. In her caption she referred to herself and her hubby as Mr & Mrs Phakathi. Then she shared a picture of herself holding her baby girl, who was born in December, which she captioned: “My heart in human form.”

Along with the picture was a beautiful message to her daughter, which read: “I can’t get over how much I love you Baby P. I pray and wish I really do right with you, that’s my plan. I assure you that I’ll never leave your side, I’ll hold your hand throughout this thing called life and love and support you. “The world is such an interesting place but what I know for sure is that with God, your dad and I, your siblings, family and friends you’ll grow up to be such a beautiful Queen with a good heart and strong mind. I love you, you are a big part of my happiness,” she said. K Naomi added a note about her daughter’s hair accessory, “can’t get over this big bow. It is so adorable”.