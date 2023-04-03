Kaley Cuoco gives birth to baby girl

Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her first child. The “Big Bang Theory” star has announced that she and partner, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed daughter Matilda into the world on Thursday, March 30, with a series of Instagram photos.

The snaps include Cuoco cradling her baby. Pelphrey is also seen cuddling the tot. She captioned the post: “3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) Pelphrey shared some photos of Matilda on his own Instagram page. The “Ozark” actor wrote on the image-sharing platform: “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.” Cuoco revealed earlier this year that she had “no plan” for the birth and was going to “trust the process” when the baby arrives.