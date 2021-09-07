Katie Price wants babies via surrogate until she has ’no more eggs left’

Katie Price wants to have a baby via a surrogate. The 43-year-old former glamour model is desperate to add to her brood - even though doctors have warned her body can only manage one more delivery due to her previous Caesarean sections - so she's willing to hire someone to carry her babies for her until she has "no more eggs left".

Speaking to new! magazine, Katie - who already has five children - said: "I am always f***ing broody and I will have more. I can only have one because I’ve had caesareans, so I’d definitely use a surrogate until I’ve got no eggs left. I’ll just keep going and going." The blonde reality TV star has previously opened up about her desire to have a baby with her fiancé Carl Woods - who she has been dating for just over a year - and is adamant she will do "whatever it takes" in order to fall pregnant because her mother Amy is terminally ill. She said: "We’re going to call the baby Miracle.

“I’m doing this for my mum. She told me to have IVF so she can see us have kids. It will break my heart if she can’t.” Katie thought she'd find it "easy" to get pregnant again as she and Carl have never used contraception. She explained: “It has not happened naturally, unfortunately.

“I thought it would be easy as I’ve never had to plan it before. It’s always just happened. “We have never been careful having sex from day one, as we knew we wanted to be together. “But we really started properly trying in the Maldives in November. We’ve been planning it all on an app and having loads of sex on the three days I’m ovulating. We haven’t been doing it every day as they say not to. "We don’t do it for three days ahead of ovulating, to make sure the sperm is stronger. We’ve tried everything. It’s frustrating as I feel young but I’m not inside."