Katy Perry says favourite part of motherhood is feeding her daughter

Katy Perry says one of the "best parts" of motherhood is feeding her daughter.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker - who has Daisy Dove, eight months, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - opened up about meal times with her little one, revealing it is her mother who inspired both her and Daisy's love of healthy eating.

In a Tiny Kitchen promotional video, she said: "She loves her milks. She's had peas, she's had carrots, she's had squash. She just started eating oatmeal and it's all over her face this morning, that's the best part. And the noises that they make when they eat ... it's so cute. My mom was always putting together a salad or a concoction to keep us well, and we generally did. We generally benefited from that health, from my mother. So when I think of my mother I think of food, I think of health."

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted motherhood has made her "value" every moment a whole lot more.

She said: "I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa.' You see time in human form and it's like ... Now she's got chunky cheeks. In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else ...

"She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"

Related video: