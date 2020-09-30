Kevin Hart welcomes birth of fourth child, names her Kaori Mai

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"welcome to the world baby girl..

"we couldn’t love you more..

"Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20 (sic)"

The couple already have son Kenzo, two, together, while Kevin is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, who he has with ex-wife Torrei.

Kevin recently revealed he had been annoying his wife by constantly taking photos to document her pregnancy because he had nothing else to do while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in July: "During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren't the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep.

"Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don't have nothing else to do."

Although his wife is grateful for having him there with her through every stage of her pregnancy this time, because of the pandemic, the 'Die Hart' star is getting on her "nerves" at times.

He admitted recently: "She's so happy at the fact that through these stages, I'm here.

"Like normally, I'm in and out.

So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months.

"So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing.

"She's not getting on my nerves.

"But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying."