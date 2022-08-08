Khloe Kardashian 'taking her time’ choosing a name for son with Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is “taking her time” choosing a name for her son. The “Kardashians” star and her former partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a baby boy into the world via surrogate, a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter True.

And though the Good American founder is “very excited” to have a baby boy, she has yet to settle on the “right” moniker for the tot. A source told “People” magazine: “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy. “Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

It was revealed a few days ago that the former couple’s surrogate had given birth, just weeks after the 38-year-old reality star’s spokesperson confirmed she had another baby on the way with the basketball star.

Her representative said at the time: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” The former “X Factor” presenter admitted that she opted to have a baby via surrogate after being told that there was an “80-something percent chance that [she] will miscarry”.

