Kris Jenner loves spending "one-on-one" quality time with each of her 10 grandchildren, as she says baking and shopping are among her favourite activities to do with the tots.
The 64-year-old matriarch has 10 grandchildren from five of her six children, and has said the best way for her to spoil her ever-growing family is to spend quality time with each tot individually.
Speaking about the fun activities she does with her grandkids, Kris said: "The other day we made cookies. We go shopping. I take Mason shopping with me [and] just do things one-on-one."
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star loves to "bake" with her granddaughters, and is a fan of making sweet treats that their parents don't allow them to have.
She added to Us Weekly magazine: "Baking is big with the girls. [They love] anything fun and yummy that they can't have at home."