Kylie Jenner announces she’s changed her baby boy’s name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their baby boy. The 24-year-old star gave birth to her son on February 2, and Kylie initially announced that she had named her baby boy Wolf Webster – but she's now taken to Instagram Story to reveal she's had a change of heart.

Kylie wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore (laughing emoji). We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (praying emoji) (sic)" Despite this, Kylie – who also has Stormi, 4, with Travis – has so far remained tight-lipped about the new name of her baby boy. The make-up mogul first announced the name of her son in February, when she took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.

Kylie posted a black-and-white image with the moniker on the platform. The brunette beauty – who has more than 320 million followers on Instagram – wrote: “WOLF WEBSTER (heart emoji) (sic)”

Meanwhile, another source previously claimed that Kylie and Travis “work really well as parents”. The loved-up duo actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and it’s recently been suggested that they’re “very streamlined” as parents.

The insider said: “Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined.” The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who previously dated rapper Tyga – has “poured her heart and soul” into raising their daughter and she’s relished the challenge of motherhood. The insider said: “She has learned so much about being a mom in the process.”