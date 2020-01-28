Kylie Jenner opens up about Stormi's birth









Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner has opened up about Stormi's birth for the first time, as she prepares to mark the little one's second birthday, The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has spoke out about the arrival of her daughter Stormi, 23 months - who she shares with ex Travis Scott - ahead of the little tot's second birthday celebrations. Taking to her Instagram stories ahead of Stormi's birthday on February 1, she said: "I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later ... it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys. Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two." Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she would love to have four children. The 22-year-old reality television star said: "I see myself for sure having four kids I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this. I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years."

Kim, 39, reassured her that it is possible to have four children and have a successful career as well but the key to it is "being really organised."

The brunette beauty explained: "Be really organised. I think that's the key to just being successful. It's hard, it's a lot of work but you can totally do it."

Kylie loves how different their children are as Stormi hates having her picture taken but Chicago is obsessed with posing in front of the camera.

Kylie said: "What I love the most about Chicago, which is really funny actually, is that she loves to take pictures. And Stormi does not. Stormi is like: 'No mommy, no pictures.' But Chicago will ask me. She'll say: 'Picture, picture?' And she'll pose with Psalm and I'm like: 'You want me to take a picture of you?' You're the cutest thing ever."