Amy Schumer Picture: AP

Amy Schumer - who is expecting her first child with her husband Chris Fischer - was shocked when she was given the sweet treat by her sister-in-law Molly, which featured a graphic depiction of childbirth, complete with the head of a Cabbage Patch doll. She wrote on Instagram: "My sister in law. And I can't stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can't thank her enough. So I won't thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and i love you. #haunting (sic)"

Meanwhile, Amy previously admitted she is finding pregnancy "tough".

She shared a photo of her dog on Instagram and wrote: "The last few days have been tough. I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too. (sic)"

Amy had to cancel some shows back in November as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of extreme morning sickness.

She wrote: "Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!

"Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better. (sic)"