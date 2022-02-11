LOOK: Ashley Graham shares moving photo of her breastfeeding newborn twins

Ashley Graham has named her sons Malachi and Roman. The 34-year-old model has been on a social media hiatus since she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their twins into the world on 7 January but she has now returned to Instagram to share a photo of the tots and revealed their names as she reflected what she has learned from her babies and their older brother Isaac, two.

She shared a breastfeeding photo on Instagram and wrote: “Malachi and Roman. My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth and postpartum journey with you all soon.(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

Her proud husband commented on her post: "More proud of you than words can express." He also shared a series of posts creating a collage effect of the same photo of his wife and the babies and wrote: "I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. “Impressive” is too small. “Amazing” is closer. “Mother” is perfect. I love you.(sic)" Ashley announced the birth of her twins last month and explained she was taking some time out to "connect" with her family.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.