LOOK: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha set up IG account for Baby Sponge

Self-proclaimed gqom couple, Babes Wodumo and her husband Mampintsha’s month-old son now has an Instagram account and his following is racking up by the hour. The account handle, “sponge_wodumo”, was set up on July 14 and is already sitting at over 9500 followers – even South African A-list celebrity and businesswoman, Khanyi Mbau, followed the “Sponge Wodumo” account.

The page so far has just two posts. The first is Babes and Mampintsha holding their newborn at the hospital, with his face blocked off, with the caption “Stay safe 😊”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Wodumo (@sponge_wodumo) The second is a short video of the baby on an electrical swing bassinet, also with his face blocked out, with the caption “With the Rents ❤️♥️❤️”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sponge Wodumo (@sponge_wodumo) Fans commenting on the page seemed eager to be part of Sponge’s following and can’t wait to follow his stage by stage life, while others are jokingly securing him for their daughters.

“What was your weight when you were born? I have a baby girl also 4 months old … I wouldn't mind you to be my son in law.🔥” said bongiwezz. While Kayhlatshwayo said: “I love you so much Sponge. You’re my fave! 😍”. Babes announced the birth of her baby on Wednesday, June 16.