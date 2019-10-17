Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he and Blake Lively have welcomed their third child into the world.
The "Deadpool" star shared a picture of him and the 32-year-old actress holding their newborn in the woods, and while the little one's face was covered up by some Photoshop skills, he appeared to reveal the couple now have another daughter.
In a tweet promoting the Canadian election, Ryan - who already has daughters James, four, and three-year-old Inez, with Blake - wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)"
Earlier this month, some reports claimed Ryan, 42, and Blake had welcomed their third child.