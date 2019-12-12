Cassie has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter Frankie Fine.
The 33-year-old singer welcomed her first child with her husband Alex Fine into the world last Friday, with the tot weighing in at 8 lbs. 4oz (about 3.7kg) , and measuring just a little over 21 inches long.
And now, the first-time mom has posted an adorable snap of their little bundle of joy on Instagram, and gushed that she's "just different".
She wrote alongside the black and white photo of Frankie holding her hand with just part of her head on display: "She's just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF."