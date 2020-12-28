LOOK: Cassper Nyovest teases fans with another adorable pic of baby Khotso

After Cassper Nyovest and partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo into the world in September this year, the couple vowed to keep him out of the spotlight. So whenever the rapper posts a picture of little Simba, he makes sure never to show his face. In November he blessed our timelines with a picture of him cuddling his baby in his arms. And now in the spirit of giving, the ’Move for me’ hitmaker decided to share another snap of baby, but this time with Majozi. Merry Christmas from King Khotso and his Mom. pic.twitter.com/6bpAa2FbKB — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 25, 2020 Taking to Twitter, Nyovest captioned the adorable picture “Merry Christmas from King Khotso and his Mom”.

With little Khotso dressed in a red and white check onesie, Majozi looks lovingly on as she holds him in her arms.

Fans soon commented on the image with most congratulating him on his beautiful family.

It’s good to see the rapper made it home for Christmas after a series of concerts leading up to the festive day.

on Saturday night, he performed in Lesotho, and judging by the reactions, he didn’t fail to deliver a fire performance.

While other local performers saw a decrease in earnings due to the pandemic, it appears Nyovest has been flourishing.

For his 30th birthday a few weeks ago, he pimped-up his Bentley with a Mansory facelift.

Mansory is popular for giving luxury cars a makeover that includes anything from bespoke interior modification to flashy rims.

The ’Bonginkosi’ hitmaker tweeted: "God is the greatest!!!! The Big 30!!! Still growing, still risking, still selfish, still trying to get it together but I am definitely further than I thought I would be as a man, a brother, a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher, a learner, a Christian.

“I'm a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let's rock!!!!”