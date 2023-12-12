LOOK: Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome birth of baby girl

Ciara has given birth to a baby girl. The 38-year-old pop star already has Future Zahir, nine, with ex-husband Future as well as Sienna, six, and three-year-old Win with current husband Russell Wilson but revealed on Monday that they had welcomed another little one into their brood.

Alongside a snap of the newborn, she wrote on Instagram: "Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!" The 'Goodies' hitmaker was inundated with a slew of congratulatory messages from fellow famous faces upon announcing the news. Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey said: "Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations" whilst rapper Ludacris penned: "God Is Good".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) 'You' hitmaker Lola Brooke said: "So beautiful!! Congratulations my love" and model Winnie Harlow described the little one as an "angel" as she sent her congratulations.

The news comes just days after Ciara admitted that becoming a mother was "big responsibility" but insisted that her brood were excited about the new arrival. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'm ready. You know, it's like I'm ready, but I'm not ready, but I'm ready. The thing is - to me - when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. The 'Level Up' singer went on to wonder what a fourth baby would be like but insisted that she and her husband have to be "ready" for the little one no matter what.

She said: "It's like the three stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like 'What's that going to be like?' When this baby comes, we're going to be ready - we don't have a choice!"

The singer previously admitted that her husband had become an "amazing father" and that she loved getting to watch him with all of her children. Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she said: "He's an amazing father. Watching him with all of our kids - it is one of the sweetest things. “It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'.