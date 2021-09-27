LOOK: DJ Zinhle introduces Baby Asante to the world

Proud mama DJ Zinhle has finally shown off her new bundle of joy to the world. Taking to social media over the long weekend, the 37-year-old shared a series of pictures of herself cradling Baby Asante, less than a month old.

Zinhle also thanked her baby daddy Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdah Bongz, with a special message, saying she was “so grateful and beyond blessed”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

The latest addition to the family even has her own Instagram account now (@asantewithlove) with more than 38K followers. The account has two new posts with the latest showing big sister Kairo holding little Asante. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asante Mohosana (@asantewithlove)

Zinhle and her Black Motion bae appear to be settling into family life and relishing their role as parents to a newborn. Knowing the pitfalls of social media, they’ve deliberately chosen not to show Asante’s face in any of their posts. Bongz even posted a few precious moments of his own. One post shows him putting Asante to sleep with the caption: “BABY MOTION…✍🏿 AMEN.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) IOL Entertainment interviewed Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, shortly before the premiere of her new reality show ’DJ Zinhle ‒ The Unexpected’.

The opening frames show DJ Zinhle, sans make-up, interacting with her daughter. She also admitted to being reluctant to show Kairo on the show as she hadn’t discussed it with her father, AKA. She said: “With a platform of a show where you are telling a lot about your life, I didn’t want to offend Kiernan, offend his views on how Kairo should be exposed, so I didn’t want to show Kairo on the show because I hadn’t really had a proper discussion with Kiernan on whether we are going to use the child on our own platforms. The show’s creators also addressed the elephant in the room over how Zinhle, by association, found herself part of the Twitterverse conversation following the tragic passing of AKA’s fiancée, Nelli Tembe.