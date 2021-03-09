LOOK: Elon Musk plays happy family with girlfriend Grimes and son X Æ A-XII

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk very seldom shares pictures of his private life. Taking to Twitter this week, Musk shared an adorable family snap of himself with little X Æ A-XII and girlfriend Grimes. Captioning the picture “Starbase, Texas”, the three are seen spending some time together as Grimes looks on while toddler X Æ A-XII, 10 months, tries his luck at pulling out a bunch of flowers. Starbase, Texas pic.twitter.com/mt4IpqqmjF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2021 Within a matter of hours, the post went viral with 13K retweets and 375K likes. In February, the SpaceX founder shared a proud father moment when he posted a video of X Æ A-XII saying “Dada.”

Musk is father to six kids and has been married twice.

Shortly after the birth of X Æ A-XII in July 2020, the 49-year-old confessed there’s “not much” he could do to help Grimes look after the tot yet, because so far all he does is “eat and poop”, Bang Showbiz reported.

He said: “Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

But he insisted he will help raise his son when he’s a little bit older, because he’s already a hands on father to his other children.

And while speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he explained how exactly to pronounce X Æ A-XII’s name: "It's just the letter X and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash. A-12 is my contribution…. Coolest plane ever. It’s pretty great."