LOOK: Khloe Kardashian's baby boy makes Instagram debut on Halloween

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy has made his Instagram debut. The Good American co-founder has shared a sweet snap of the tot - whose name hasn't been made public yet - and his four-year-old sister True Thompson dressed up as Tigger and Owlette, respectively, for Halloween.

Kardashian’s son's face was hidden under the hood of his onesie and in a second picture she showed off his tiny Nike sneakers to match the outfit. The mother-of-two captioned the post: "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)." Kardashian recently declared that she's "done" having kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) The 38-year-old reality star - who has both kids with cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - does not wish to have another child in the future because her family is complete with a boy and girl.

She said: "I have one of both, and I think I’m good. Shop is closed!" Meanwhile, 'The Kardashians' star - who split from basketball player Thompson, 31, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while they were still together - recently teased fans over her son's name, quipping that a "hint" would be that her daughter has given him the nickname of Snowy. Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy, so that’s the hint! I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me. But his name is not Snowy!"

Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate in July, and explained that she would not have been as "comfortable" choosing to use the services of a gestational carrier had it not been for her older sister Kim, 42 - who opted to use the birth method for her youngest children Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West.