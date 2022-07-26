LOOK: Londie London’s baby girl has arrived

Reality TV star Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu has given birth to a bouncing baby girl. The musician took to her Instagram stories to announce that her baby, who she referred to as "Princess B'' had arrived.

During part one reunion of “Real Housewives of Durban” London revealed that she was expecting her second child with businessman husband, Hlubi Nkosi. A screenshot from Londie London’s Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram The 30-year-old, “He goes” hitmaker had a surprise baby shower in July, where her friends and loved ones gathered to celebrate her unborn bundle of joy. Unfortunately the only “Real Housewives of Durban” cast mate who made the guest list was businesswoman, Sorisha Naidoo.

The couple who are traditionally married became the topic of the moment in May after cheating allegations on Nkosi's part surfaced. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula alleged that London had moved out of her Hillcrest home, after he allegedly impregnated another woman. "It is said Hlubi is considering taking Phumla M as his 2nd wife and they are said to have been dating for 2 years," tweeted the blogger at the time.

City Press reported on London's relationship woes, and according to the publication, the luxury vehicle she was seen driving on the show had allegedly been given to another woman. The couple also share one-year old son named Uminathi Hlubi. Following her relationship trending on social media London kept things classy and did not comment on the situation. Recently she was featured on the cover of “Batswadi”, where she spoke about her parenting journey and growing her brand.