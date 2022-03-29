LOOK: Naomi Campbell celebrates her first Mother’s Day

Naomi Campbell marked her first Mother’s Day – which takes place earlier in the UK – with a sweet snap of her and her 11-month-old daughter on Sunday. In the caption, the 51-year-old Chanel model wrote: “1st Mothers Day UK [Union flag emoji] God’s Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful [red heart emoji] [praying hands emoji]”.

Naomi also shared a sweet moment between her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, and her granddaughter, and a throwback picture of herself with her mother. The catwalk queen recently spoke about her journey to motherhood. Naomi said: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” before explaining that very few people were aware she was going to become a parent to “the biggest blessing”.

She said: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her but she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Naomi – who has not revealed her daughter’s name or paternity – said she had always known that she would be a mother one day. She called motherhood “the biggest joy”, saying “I’m lucky to have her and I know that.” The model gave insight in her little one’s personality.

Naomi said: "She loves the light. She's inquisitive. She was looking at everyone – she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."