LOOK: Princess Eugenie marks husband's birthday with sweet photos of baby August Philip Hawke

Princess Eugenie has shared new photos of her baby son August to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.

The 31-year-old royal shared three snaps to mark Jack's 34th birthday on Monday – his first since the couple became parents to August Philip Hawke in February.

Jack was pictured holding his son to his chest with August's personalised cardigan on show, while he beamed at the camera in the second picture. The final snap saw him pictured walking in the countryside.

Eugenie captioned the Instagram post: "You are exceptional. Happy Birthday my love."

The couple revealed their son's name shortly after they welcomed him into the world earlier this year.

Eugenie – the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York – shared a picture of her and Jack together with August on Instagram at the time, writing: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

"[Photo] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

August's middle name Philip is a tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away just two months after his birth.

Eugenie paid tribute to Prince Philip after his passing at the age of 99 in April, recalling how he had "saved the day" when her cooking attempts went wrong.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.

"You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

"People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."