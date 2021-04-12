LOOK: Simphiwe Ngema shares first official snaps of baby Tiyani

Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema and her partner, model and TV host Tino Chinyani revealed the first official pictures of their absolutely adorable son Tiyani Chinyani. The doting parents, took to their respective social media platforms to give their fans a full view of their son. The former Muvhango actress shared a cute photograph of the little cherub with a caption: “Now that we’ve dedicated our king to the Lord, we are ready for you guys to meet him. Say hi to @tiyani_chinyani everybody,” said Ngema. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) The proud dad also shared a series of images of him and his son, simply captioning the post: “My purpose.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) Like many celebrities, Simz kept her pregnancy a secret.

The star only announced her pregnancy with a stunning photo shoot, a few months after she and her partner had welcomed their bundle of joy.

Ngema debuted her baby bump in a stunning maternity photo shoot post which the star shared on social media, expressing her joy for the new journey to motherhood.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life,” she wrote at the time.

She continued paying a sweet tribute to Chinyani, also confirming that he is her baby daddy.

“You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. @tino_chinyani I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote at the time.

The exciting news of the baby’s arrival, coincided with the launch of Chinyani's clothing brand, Tiyani ,named after his son.

Since then the couple has shared snippets of their baby boy, but not showing his face until now.

And fans and friends of the couple are all gushing over baby Tiyani.

Below are some of reactions from IG.

“Yooooooh!!!! What an incredibly gorgeous baba!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” said rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo.

“I wanna kiss his chubby cheeks 😭😭😍❤️❤️❤️😭 he’s too perfect! ❤️,” wrote model Lesego “ThickLeeyonce” Legobane

“Awemuuuuuhhhhh 😭🥰🥰🥰❤️ I’ll babysit 🧑‍🍼 for you guys just one weekend 🙋🏽‍♀️,” commented RHOD star Ayanda Ncwane.