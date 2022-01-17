LOOK: Tshepi Vundla gives birth to a bouncy baby girl

South African fashion influencer Tshepi Vundla and her musician boyfriend Thabo Bogopa Junior, better-known as JR, have become parents to a new born baby girl. The couple also have a four-year-old son, Sibabalwe.

Vundla took to Instagram where she posted a back view picture to announce that her baby had finally arrived. In the Caption she wrote: “14 • 01 • 2022 Our healthy beautiful Princess is here 👶🏽🎀✨”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) Her celebrity friends, fans and followers flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Rapper Boity said: “Congratulations mommy!!! 😍😍😍😍🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊💕💕💕💕💕”. South African TV Personality K Naomin who became a first time mom in December said: “Hello Ginger, welcome to the world beautiful!🤍✨”. While former “Top Billing” presenter and celebrity chef, Lorna Maseko said: “Congratulations Tsheps…… so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️”.

In the lead up to the birth of her bouncy baby girl, Vundla looked radiant and gave fans plenty to look at as her pregnancy progressed. In December, Vundla also decided to give herself a double celebration. She had a birthday party and baby shower rolled into one. Dressed in a beautiful canary yellow dress designed by Doux Regal Couture, she posted pictures of the day.