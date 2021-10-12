LOOK: We are feeling all the feels as big sister Kairo Forbes wishes Baby Asante happy one month

Gosh, it’s been a month already since DJ Zinhle gave birth to Baby Asante. And older sibling Kairo Forbes seems to be taking her big sister duties very seriously.

Taking to Instagram, the little influencer shared a picture of herself cradling her little sister in her new nursery while wishing her a belated happy one month. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz already have an adorable nickname for their baba, referring to her as “Santy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kairo.forbes) The mom of two responded to the post, writing: “My blessings.” Shortly after introducing Asante to her followers, Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, admitted that when it came to breastfeeding, she was almost defeated but pushed through.

“Breastfeeding kicked my a**!!. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway, I won eventually but WOW!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. She also revealed that she and Bongz, looked like zombies thanks to a lack of sleep. Lucky for her she has Kairo and baby daddy Bongz on standby to help when she needs a hand.

Kairo, especially has been doing the most this week. She even surprised her dad AKA by setting the table for dinner, making flowers from napkins. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kairo.forbes)