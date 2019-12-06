Prince Louis has started to talk.
Duchess Catherine couldn't help but compare a little boy she met at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire - where she was helping children pick out Christmas trees for their classrooms - to her youngest son after the youngster kept trying to get her attention by holding up his hand and said, "Me, me".
Speaking about 18-month-old Louis, the duchess stroked the boy's cheek and said: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, 'Me, me, me.' And he wants to come everywhere with me!"
Catherine - who also has Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, with husband Prince William - also revealed which tree she has at home with her family.
Farm owner Roger Brill told People magazine: "She was asking about the trees which drop their needles and those that don't, and which ones smell nice!