Minnie Dlamini Jones gives birth: ’Our king has arrived’

TV presenter and model Minnie Dlamini Jones has just given birth to a baby boy. Taking to social media, Dlamini Jones shared the exciting news with her fans. The new mom also revealed her baby’s name, Netha Makhosini Jones, in a touching post. Accompanying a picture of her newborn tot, she proudly wrote: “Our King has arrived ”Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones.“ Our King has arrived 👑

Welcome Netha Makhosini Jones 💎#TheJoneses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4NOtKvMpA — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) November 16, 2020 Soon after, Dlamini Jones’s timeline was inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Congrats to you guys. Welcome to the club of parenting," commented one fan.

Congrats to you guys. Welcome to the club of parenting. pic.twitter.com/zImyq7cBgZ — C-pati🇿🇦 (@Cparty_K) November 16, 2020

Another said "Happy birthday Makhosini. hip hip Hoorey“

Happy birthday Makhosini 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎊🎊🎉 hip hip Hoorey 💃💃👪 pic.twitter.com/WO7jIty3sc — Simtho Biyela (@Simtho_Biyela) November 16, 2020

Just a few days ago, the sports presenter went into nesting mode after posting a few pictures of herself sporting braids as she waited for the arrival of her baby.

Looking relaxed and very ready to pop, she said "Fresh braids for my King.“

Let’s hope that she also managed to get little Makhosini’s nursery ready in time. The ’Becoming Mrs Jones’ star revealed that the experience of getting everything sorted was a bit overwhelming.

“Planning, designing and sorting out the perfect space for a nursery is a lot of work ... I’m a bit overwhelmed,“ she wrote.

“I really thought I could do it on my own but I need some professional help.

“I’m exhausted and feeling like I’m running out of time. That’s it, tomorrow I’m getting help.”

A few days later she shared an update with her 3.9m Twitter followers by posting a sneak peak of the baby boy’s nursery.