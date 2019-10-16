Miranda Kerr has given birth to a baby boy.
The 36-year-old supermodel and her husband Evan Spiegel - who already have 17-month-old son Hart together - welcomed their second child Myles into the world recently and are over the moon with the new addition to their family.
The couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.com: "We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone's kind words and wishes during this special time. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family."
The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who also has eight-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom - announced that she and Evan were expecting their second child together just 10 months after she gave birth to Hart.