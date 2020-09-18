Mom blasted for posting picture of baby drinking beer on Facebook

A mother has found herself on the wrong side of social media after posting a photo on Facebook of her baby drinking beer. The photo shows the baby girl, who looks no older than 6 months, with a glass filled with beer held in front of her with froth on her lips. Alongside the image, the unnamed woman writes: “She loves having taste of mummy's beer #drinkup,” accompanied with a laughing face emoji. Facebook users were quick to point out the mother’s recklessness. Picture: Daily Mail screenshot “Alcohol isn't good for adults let alone children. Some people shouldn't be parents and she's one of them. I hope someone has called child protection services," said one of the comments.

Another commented: “She needs her baby taken off her.”

Others chose to see it as a joke and said “Calm down guys. It's a sip, not the whole schooner."

The post has since been deleted but not before she defended her actions.

According to the Daily Mail, she responded to the criticism with “Listen everyone giving me hate, she's having some mouthfuls of beer, she's not shooting F***ing heroin ahahah.

“Clearly you've all never experienced being a mum cause if you did you would know that this isn't harmful to a baby,” she wrote.

According to poison.org, alcohol can be dangerous for children. It depresses the central nervous system and causes low blood glucose (sugar). It could also lead to seizures and coma.

