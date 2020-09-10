Mom causes rush-hour delay after ’leaving baby on train'

Commuter services at London’s Peckham Rye station came to a halt on Tuesday evening after a mother became separated from her baby. The pair were separated at Peckham Rye in south-east London during Tuesday evening's rush-hour, Sky News reported. According to the Daily Mail, the woman was parted from her child, who a commuter said was in a pram, after getting off at around 5pm. But the potential crisis was soon averted after the unnamed mother called Southeastern Rail and took the next train to pick up her child at the following stop. "We received a help point call from a mother to advise she had become separated from her child at Peckham Rye station this evening, while travelling on the 17:04 Victoria to Dartford service,“ said a spokesperson for Southeastern.

"The unaccompanied child was helped off the train at the next stop (Nunhead) by station colleagues, while the mother travelled on the next service to collect the child.

"Both were safe and well, and the service was back on the move with a five-minute delay."

Although things ended on a happy note for both mother and baby, disgruntled London commuters took to social media to share their frustration over train delays.

“The last reason I expected my train to be delayed at its stop was because “a mother left her baby on the train at the previous stop...” tweeted one user.

The last reason I expected my train to be delayed at its stop was because “a mother left her baby on the train at the previous stop” and they’ve had to hold it there so she could come and collect it 🤐💀 — zoe (@zoeknights) September 8, 2020

Another said: “My friends train was delayed because someone forgot their baby in the pram..."