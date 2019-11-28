London - A singer who was told she had terminal cancer miraculously clung on to life and has now become a mother for the first time.
Abi Flynn, 30, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma – a cancer of the immune system – in August 2016 and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy which was thought to have left her infertile.
In January last year she was told the treatments had not worked and she was two weeks from death.
However, she battled on and in September of the same year met Bradley Wescott, 33, who went on to become her partner.
Two days after the couple met, a scan showed Miss Flynn’s tumour had shrunk and she was at last in remission.