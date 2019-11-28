Mom gives birth after she was told cancer would leave her infertile









File photo: Having spent a week in hospital, mother and baby are now recovering at home. Picture: Pixnio London - A singer who was told she had terminal cancer miraculously clung on to life and has now become a mother for the first time. Abi Flynn, 30, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma – a cancer of the immune system – in August 2016 and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy which was thought to have left her infertile. In January last year she was told the treatments had not worked and she was two weeks from death. However, she battled on and in September of the same year met Bradley Wescott, 33, who went on to become her partner. Two days after the couple met, a scan showed Miss Flynn’s tumour had shrunk and she was at last in remission.

More good news followed in February when she discovered she was pregnant. Now, against the odds, she has become a mother for the first time.

The couple’s son, Leo Sol Wescott-Flynn, was born on November 2, weighing 7lb 6oz (about 3.3kg).

Flynn, from Hove, East Sussex, said: "Being a new mum is amazing and surreal, Leo is a very chilled and happy baby. My journey as a whole has been a mad full circle, I feel like it’s going to take a while to feel real.

"To see my body (on the verge of) dying, then creating life – it’s crazy how strong my body is."

Having spent a week in hospital, mother and baby are now recovering at home. Flynn said her unplanned pregnancy came as a shock because doctors had told her she was completely infertile due to chemotherapy and an earlier operation to remove a fallopian tube after an ectopic pregnancy.

Flynn, who is releasing a new single on December 13 called Courage, about coping with her cancer battle, added: "When Bradley found out I was pregnant with his child, he was thrilled – he’s my absolute rock."

Daily Mail