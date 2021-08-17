Mom gives birth to 5kg baby with no pain relief: ’It hurt like hell’

The average weight of a newborn baby is 3.5kg. Now, imagine giving natural birth with no form of pain medication to a 5kg baby? When TikToker Chasity Ward responded to a question on social media asking mothers how much their babies weighed, online users were blown away by her story.

Ward, who goes by the name That Craft Mom, on TikTok, shared a video, saying: "Y’all want to see a big baby? Here’s a big a** baby I pushed out no epidural all because I’m allergic and it hurt like hell.“ Her baby weighed a whopping 5kg when born, and judging from the pictures, with or without an epidural, that birth must have been traumatic. “These are all taken when we were in the hospital she was way bigger than they thought and I’m tiny,” wrote Ward.

@thatcraftmom #stitch with @tawnee117 #BigBaby #fyp #biggirl these are all taken when we were in the hospital she was way bigger than they thought and I’m tiny ♬ original sound - Chasity Ward Online users soon flooded her comments section, and when one of her followers said she “wins”, Ward responded with: "My dad was 14 pounds (6kg), I think that's why my kids are so big man lol, I'm tiny and my mum is tiny."

In a follow-up post, Ward answered a frequently asked question on how she managed to get through the birth with no pain medication. “We already knew with my first daughter that I couldn’t have an epidural so they were supposed to have something else ready at the hospital, and they didn’t,” she said. “She was supposed to be a small baby. I had to be on bed rest and have ultrasounds my whole pregnancy.”