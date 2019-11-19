Mom regrets buying baby monitor after 'demon baby' shows on display









While speaking to TODAY, mom Elise Bannister said she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby Finn looked like. Picture: Twitter "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake." The minute @PassionPopSoc posted a picture to Twitter of her newborn alongside this post, the internet went into overdrive. One can be forgiven for thinking that it's a still from a horror movie. The infant's glowing eyes looking back at you can strike fear into the hearts of many. The post made headlines. And while speaking to TODAY, mom Elise Bannister said she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby Finn looked like on a VTech baby monitor she recently purchased.

We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Cu3Qwb0baJ — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 14, 2019

"When I first started it up and saw that Finn was just silently staring at the camera like something from a low-budget horror movie I absolutely lost it laughing," Bannister said. "It was hilariously creepy. I initially took the picture to share with a group chat of friends. I had no idea it would go this far!"

The tweet has already racked up about 83.9K retweets and 410K likes. Some of the responses saw the funny side, while others seemed a bit disturbed by the image.

this has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is 💖 pic.twitter.com/KnZaPavLXS — Passion Pop Socialist (@PassionPopSoc) November 15, 2019

My screen flickered when I opened this pic. 😬 — it's funny cause I'm an ordained minister (@HunsuckerJenni) November 15, 2019

Mine rotated the picture 90° a few seconds after I opened it. Definitely possessed. pic.twitter.com/SWRhR9Ov9S — T.G. Wilkinson (@tgwilkinson) November 15, 2019





Is your baby baptized? If so, might want to try it again. First time clearly didn't take. — 💀Vita🥀Breva💀 (@BrevaVita) November 15, 2019





