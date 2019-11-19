"We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake." The minute @PassionPopSoc posted a picture to Twitter of her newborn alongside this post, the internet went into overdrive.
One can be forgiven for thinking that it's a still from a horror movie. The infant's glowing eyes looking back at you can strike fear into the hearts of many.
The post made headlines. And while speaking to TODAY, mom Elise Bannister said she couldn't stop laughing when she saw what her baby Finn looked like on a VTech baby monitor she recently purchased.