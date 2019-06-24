Cardi recently admitted she'd be splashing out $400 000 on Kulture's birthday party whens he turns one on July 10. Picture: Instagram

Cardi B and Offset have splashed out $100 000 (about R1.4-million) on a gift for their daughter's first birthday.



The couple have commissioned celebrity jeweller Eliantte to create a pendant and chain inspired by little Kulture's favourite TV show, 'Word Party', and the custom piece is made from diamonds, white gold and coloured enamel.





Cardi recently admitted she'd be splashing out $400 000 on Kulture's birthday party whens he turns one on July 10.





She said on Instagram Live: "Kulture birthday party no lie, I'm spending about $400,000. And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and s**t costs!"





But the 'Press' rapper is likely to find the day emotional as when Kulture turned 11 months a few weeks ago, her famous mother admitted she couldn't "handle" how quickly the tot is growing up.





Alongside a photo of their little girl holding a pair of sunglasses, Cardi, 26, gushed on Instagram: "My baby 11 months and I can't handle it what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child Thanks @offsetyrn . (sic)"





The mother-of-one also shared a picture of Kulture looking grown up as she sat upright in a folding chair.





She captioned the adorable photo: "My baby KULTURE (sic)", and added lots of crying face and smiley face with half-open eyes emojis.









The 'Hustlers' star also shared a picture of her holding Kulture at the MetLife Stadium in New York last week, before her performance at Summer Jam.





On her Instagram Stories, she shared: "My baby 11 months today. I'm happy but emotional."





The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker then posted a video of her daughter walking with her stroller, and wrote: "I'm emotional today and I can't help it. My baby growing."





Kulture's Migos rapper daddy also took to his Instagram page to post a touching tribute to his "beautiful blessing" and called her "daddy's girl".



