‘My heart almost left my soul!’ Video of doll has TikTokers freaking out because it looks like real newborn being mishandled

As a child, I loved playing with dolls. As a grown-up, I find them a little creepy. If you’ve seen the classic horror movie “Chucky” you’ll know why. Even the dolls that come alive in Toy Story are a bit weird.

But the dolls that really creep me out are the ones that they design to look like real babies. You know the ones that can “cry” and even “wet” their nappies. You can make them suck their thumbs. They even come with their own dummies and bottles of milk. I’ve even seen ones who look like they are in incubators. Very strange. When this video popped up on my For You Page, the last thing I was expecting was to find out that the baby who was being handled a little too rough for my liking was, in fact, a doll.

The video starts with a person holding a baby up with the back to the camera, then turning it around for the viewer to see its cute chubby cheeks as she squishes them. The person continues to pull and squeeze their arms and squish their belly. All the while, the “baby’s” head is limply dangling. In the same way, a newborn baby’s head would. Watching the video made me extremely uncomfortable because my immediate thought was that the person needs to handle this baby with more care. @eliesenchantedcradleofcl #FYP #FORYOU #foryoupage #DOLLS #BABIES #FAKEBABY #eliesenchantedcradle ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim The poor baby’s neck dangling like that without any support.

Watching the video to the end, you eventually get to see that it is, in fact, a doll. Of course, the first thing that I did was rush to the comments section curious to find out more about this situation. “This baby is a lifelike ARTIST doll. They are used in movies, shows, collected by art enthusiasts,” explained the creator of the video, EliesEnchantedCradleOFCL.

They sure do look very real! Others were just as freaked out by how the “baby” was being mishandled. One viewer commented, “My soul left my body when the head went back” while another said, “Not me over here yelling about that poor babies neck!”.