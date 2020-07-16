Myleene Klass hits back at online trolls over breastfeeding images

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Myleene Klass has defended her decision to share images of herself breastfeeding. The 42-year-old singer - who has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, as well as 11-month old son Apollo with partner Simon Motson - posted a number of pictures of herself breastfeeding Apollo on Instagram before hitting back at online trolls. Alongside a series of photos of her breastfeeding, Myleene wrote: "Uh oh. Some of us mums are being chastised for 'pumping'. "No one bats an eyelid prepping their own breakfast, why choose to get flustered over my baby having his? Boobs were designed to feed. How funny that some fat, cells and glands could so deeply offend so many.

"Being a mum is hard enough. You can't do right for doing wrong. Seemingly, everyone knows how to raise YOUR baby except you.

"If you feed with formula, you're supposedly the devil, if you breastfeed, you're offending those that don't or can't and worse yet, the patriarchy won't be able to control themselves... stop titillating the men folk! My body, my baby, my choice."

Myleene revealed that she has been breastfeeding Apollo since his birth and praised other women for "normalising" nursing by sharing their own pictures.

The former Hear'Say star wrote: "I've been exclusively breastfeeding Apollo for 11 months. He's my miracle baby. It's a part of our bond. I love, LOVE doing it for him.

"The photos of other women breastfeeding, pumping, normalise things and if mine, in turn, do the same for other mothers who feel embarrassed, judge or that they should need to stifle their baby under a Muslin lest they offend some wallflower with their life giving, breastfeeding skills, I'll continue posting (sic)."