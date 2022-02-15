Naomi Campbell on the birth of her daughter: ’She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child’

Naomi Campbell has insisted that her child is not adopted. The 51-year-old supermodel welcomed a baby girl back in May 2021 and - without disclosing who the father is - insisted that the child is "not adopted", and admitted that only a small amount of people knew about the pregnancy in the first place.

She said: "She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her." Naomi then went on to explain that becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50 was the "best thing" that she has ever done, describing her daughter - whose name remains unknown to the public - as the "biggest blessing". She said: "She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

The star - having kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight altogether - took to Instagram last year to announce news of the birth, sharing a photograph of herself cradling the infant's feet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

She captioned the post: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love." The former 'Making the Cut' judge - who is gracing the cover of Vogue's March 2022 issue along with her daughter - went on to reveal that these days she finds the cat-walk can be "nerve-wracking." She told Vogue: "I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It’s great to be with these young ‘uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’ I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities!"