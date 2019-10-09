Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to her first child.
The 44-year-old singer has become a mother for the first time, as she’s announced on social media that she has given birth to a son, whom she’s named Max Valentine.
Posting a picture of her newborn son’s hand clutching her thumb, the "Torn" hitmaker wrote on Instagram: “Welcome to the world..
“Max Valentine Imbruglia
“My heart is bursting #myboy (sic)”
Natalie has not yet revealed the exact birth date of Max, but the Instagram post was uploaded on Tuesday.