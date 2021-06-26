Ne-Yo becomes a dad again

Ne-Yo has become a father for the fifth time, as his wife Crystal Smith has given birth to a daughter named Isabella Rose Smith four weeks earlier than expected. The “So Sick hitmaker and his wife Crystal Smith have welcomed their third child together, after Crystal gave birth to a daughter named Isabella Rose Smith on Friday, four weeks earlier than expected.

Crystal confirmed on Instagram: "ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! "God said don't make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete (sic)"

On her Instagram Story, Crystal also shared a photo of her daughter's tiny footprint, plus a written message that said: "Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!” As of the time of writing, Ne-Yo is yet to comment publicly on his new arrival, but previously announced his wife’s pregnancy on social media back in February. He wrote at the time: "Overjoyed to announce ...

“The family is expanding ... #Number5 ... #5thandFinal ... #BlessingsOnBlessings ... @itscrystalsmith ... You ready baby? Let’s go! (sic)" Ne-Yo and Crystal already have two sons – Shaffer Chimere Jr., five, and Roman Alexander-Raj, three – together.

The 41-year-old music star – whose real name is Shaffer Smith – is also father to 10-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace and nine-year-old son Mason Evan from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Ne-Yo recently credited the coronavirus pandemic with saving his marriage, after he and Crystal initially split in February 2020. He said: "The whole quarantine thing was kind of a blessing. It allowed me the time to lock back in with [my family].