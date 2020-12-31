Nicki Minaj admits breastfeeding is 'painful'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nicki Minaj admits breastfeeding "is very painful" as she opens up on motherhood and giving birth for the first time. The 38-year-old star - who welcomed her son into the world three months ago - has opened up on her birthing story and motherhood as a whole during an impromptu fan Q&A on Twitter. Asked about her first time breastfeeding her child, she wrote: "He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. "I was afraid maybe he wouldn't. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes (sic)" He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes https://t.co/SdF9CXMdF3 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020 The “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker admitted she was "butt naked" when her waters broke at home, and husband Kenneth Petty was "very scared" in the moment.

Quizzed on the experience, she replied: "Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back.

"As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out.

"I was weirdly calm & I quietly said "omg, I'm about to be in labor" He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. (sic)"

Nicki also got asked about the birth itself, and was happy to give details to her fans.

She added: "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing.

"Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed im on out. (sic)"

When a follower suggested this was "short" for a first time mother, Nicki pointed out that she slept for a long time.

She explained: "Well I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to pish.

"The epidural didn't hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my a** right to sleep (sic)"