No hospital delivery for Gigi Hadid as model reportedly gave birth on her farm

Gigi Hadid reportedly gave birth on a farm. The 25-year-old model became a mother for the first time recently when she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed a daughter into the world, and sources have now claimed Gigi didn’t follow conventional labour methods, as she skipped out on going to a hospital to deliver her baby. Sources told Page Six the beauty “gave birth to her baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania”. The insider also claimed Gigi gave birth on September 19. Both Gigi and Zayn, 27, posted about their daughter’s arrival on September 23, but they have not publicly confirmed her exact birth date, nor have they revealed which moniker they’ve chosen for their new arrival.

Announcing his daughter’s birth, former One Direction star Zayn wrote on social media: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x (sic)"

Whilst Gigi admitted she is "so in love" with the little one.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love (sic)"

The pair - who have been dating on and off since 2015 - both shared black and white photos of their daughter's tiny hand.

Meanwhile, Gigi confirmed her pregnancy in April, after "family sources" first revealed the news.

She said at the time: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."