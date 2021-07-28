Nonuplets mom on giving birth to 9 babies: ’It seemed as if there was an endless stream of babies coming out'

A Malian woman found herself catapulted into the limelight after giving birth to nine babies at a Moroccan hospital in May this year. The birth of Halima Cisse’s nonuplets made world headlines, breaking the world record set by “Octomom” Nadya Suleman who gave birth to eight babies in 2009 .

Now three months later, Cisse, 26, revealed how her expanded family is getting through a 100 nappies and six litres of milk a day. The new mother admitted that she was too tired to look after her babies, and spent most of her days sleeping and watching television, according to the Daily Mail. Her babies, who she says were conceived naturally, weighed between 500g and 1kg when they were born, remain in incubators at Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca where they are being looked after by a team of medical professionals.

At the time of their birth, doctors had been concerned about Cisse's health, as well as her babies' chances of survival.

Mali's Health Ministry said the ultrasound examinations conducted in Mali and Morocco had suggested that Cisse was carrying seven babies, AFP reported in May. Later, the ministry said she had given birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section. Cisse said she found out she was having nine babies only minutes before the birth.

“It was a total shock when I found out that I was having nine babies because I thought it was going to be seven,” she told the publication. “As the babies were coming out, there were so many questions going through my mind. I was very aware of what was going on and it seemed as if there was an endless stream of babies coming out of me.” Cisse also revealed that almost three months after undergoing the birth, she was recovering and visited her babies twice a day for up to 30 minutes to “bond” with them.