Not all heroes wear capes: Police officer hailed for quick-thinking after catching baby dropped from balcony

FORr police officer Eduardo Matute of the Jersey City Police in the US, last Saturday probably started as an ordinary day. But after he and fellow officers were alerted to a domestic dispute, things soon turned terrifying when a lengthy standoff ensued, resulting in an unidentified man standing on the balcony of a second storey building with a one-month baby in his hands.

What happened next is close to a miracle. The man dangled the infant over the over the balcony railing and dropped it, according to USA Today. Officer Matute was among multiple officers who was positioned below the balcony and caught the baby. Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a city spokesperson, told the news outlet that the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop later posted a photo of Matute holding the baby, on social media. Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe. Thank you JCPD! #jerseycity pic.twitter.com/UptJWywzEe — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 19, 2021